Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the South Florida Fair Expo Center on October 13, 2016 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Tapper: Tell me what 'look at her' means

A Donald Trump surrogate defends the candidate's apparent insult that insinuated a female journalist for People Magazine was not attractive enough for him.
Source: CNN

