'Apprentice' star: Trump treated me like an object
"The Apprentice" season 5 contestant Summer Zervos claims that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump made unwanted sexual advances in 2007, stating she felt she was penalized for not sleeping with Trump. CNN has not independently confirmed Zervos' claims. The Trump campaign has not responded to a request for comment.
