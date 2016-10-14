Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on accuser: She would not be my first choice

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on accuser: She would not be my first choice

During a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Donald Trump addressed sexual assault allegations made against him by Jessica Leeds who claims Trump assaulted her during a flight.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump on accuser: She would not be my first choice

During a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Donald Trump addressed sexual assault allegations made against him by Jessica Leeds who claims Trump assaulted her during a flight.
Source: CNN