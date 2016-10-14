Breaking News

    Trump: Why doesn't some woman accuse Obama?

Donald Trump criticizes President Obama for mentioning him in speeches at Hillary Clinton campaign events and wonders why "some woman" doesn't accuse the President of inappropriate behavior.
Source: CNN

