Ex-contestant: Trump nowhere near our dressing room
Madison Gesiotto, 2014 Miss Ohio, discusses her interaction with GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump during the 2014 pageant, stating that in her experience Trump had a separate dressing room and was never seen in the contestants' dressing room.
Madison Gesiotto, 2014 Miss Ohio, discusses her interaction with GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump during the 2014 pageant, stating that in her experience Trump had a separate dressing room and was never seen in the contestants' dressing room.