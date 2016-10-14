Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump Kristin Anderson new accuser Washington Post_00000000
Donald Trump Kristin Anderson new accuser Washington Post_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    New accuser: Trump put his hand up my skirt

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New accuser: Trump put his hand up my skirt

Kristin Anderson is accusing Donald Trump of reaching up her skirt at a New York club in the early 1990s, according to the Washington Post.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

New accuser: Trump put his hand up my skirt

Wolf

Kristin Anderson is accusing Donald Trump of reaching up her skirt at a New York club in the early 1990s, according to the Washington Post.
Source: CNN