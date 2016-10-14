Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump clinton tiananmen square cincinnati bts_00000910
donald trump clinton tiananmen square cincinnati bts_00000910

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Clinton out of luck if she 'goes down' in China

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Clinton out of luck if she 'goes down' in China

At a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Donald Trump tells supporters that if Hillary Clinton "goes down" in China's Tiananmen Square, no one would help her up because the Chinese are "tough people."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Clinton out of luck if she 'goes down' in China

At a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Donald Trump tells supporters that if Hillary Clinton "goes down" in China's Tiananmen Square, no one would help her up because the Chinese are "tough people."
Source: CNN