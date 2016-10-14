Breaking News

critical counties prince willaim 2016 origwx js_00000512
critical counties prince willaim 2016 origwx js_00000512

    Critical Counties - Prince William, VA: The new America

Critical Counties - Prince William, VA: The new America

CNN's John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on during Election Night. Next up: Prince William County, Virginia.
Source: CNN

Critical Counties - Prince William, VA: The new America

CNN's John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on during Election Night. Next up: Prince William County, Virginia.
