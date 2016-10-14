Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Clitnon on ellen
Clitnon on ellen

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton: Trump 'stalked' me during second debate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton: Trump 'stalked' me during second debate

Hillary Clinton tells Ellen DeGeneres that she felt like Donald Trump was stalking her during the second presidential debate.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton: Trump 'stalked' me during second debate

Hillary Clinton tells Ellen DeGeneres that she felt like Donald Trump was stalking her during the second presidential debate.
Source: CNN