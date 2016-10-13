Breaking News

First lady Michelle Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
    Michelle Obama gets emotional discussing Trump tape

Addressing a crowd in New Hampshire, First lady Michelle Obama gets emotional talking about Trump's 2005 lewd comments that were caught on tape.
