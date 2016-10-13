Breaking News
The First Lady takes on Trump's 'obscene' behavior
The First Lady takes on Trump's 'obscene' behavior
In a speech in Manchester, New Hampshire, First Lady Michelle Obama commented on the damage done to women by Donald Trump's comments.
The First Lady takes on Trump's 'obscene' behavior
In a speech in Manchester, New Hampshire, First Lady Michelle Obama commented on the damage done to women by Donald Trump's comments.
