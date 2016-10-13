Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The Donald Trump/Michelle Obama split screen
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The Donald Trump/Michelle Obama split screen
On Thursday, Michelle Obama and Donald Trump appeared back to back from the campaign trail.
Source: CNN
The Road to the White House (15 Videos)
The Donald Trump/Michelle Obama split screen
Clinton: We have to prove who we are in this election
Reports: Multiple women accuse Trump of groping
Pierson: Armrests debunk NYT Trump groping story
Falwell Jr.: I'm voting for Trump, despite allegations
Clinton campaign chairman's Twitter account hacked
Fiery exchange over allegations in New York Times
Trump calls media and accusers horrible liars
Michelle Obama gets emotional discussing Trump tape
Trump faces uphill battle in a state he hopes to flip
How Russian hackers could influence the election
Trump: 'Look at her, look at her words, you tell me'
Donald Trump accuser speaks to Anderson Cooper
First Lady on Trump: Men in my life don't talk like this
Biden: Trump comments 'textbook definition of assault'
See More
The Donald Trump/Michelle Obama split screen
On Thursday, Michelle Obama and Donald Trump appeared back to back from the campaign trail.
Source: CNN