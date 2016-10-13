Breaking News

donald trump groping allegations response sot_00004510
donald trump groping allegations response sot_00004510

    Trump: Groping allegations 'absolutely false'

Trump: Groping allegations 'absolutely false'

Republican nominee Donald Trump refutes claims that he allegedly groped women, calling them "pure fiction" and "outright lies."
Trump: Groping allegations 'absolutely false'

