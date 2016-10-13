Christie to get criminal summons over Bridgegate

Breaking News

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks to supporters at Livingston High School in Livingston, New Jersey June 30, 2015. Christie launched his White House campaign at his high school alma mater, becoming the 14th Republican to officially jump into a crowded GOP field more than 17 months before the 2016 presidential election.
A criminal summons will be issued against New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie after a municipal court judge determined probable cause at a hearing Thursday regarding a citizen complaint related to the 2013 lane closures to the George Washington Bridge, according to a court spokesperson.
