Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

carla hayden librarian of congress origwx bw_00012213
carla hayden librarian of congress origwx bw_00012213

    JUST WATCHED

    Meet the new Librarian of Congress

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Meet the new Librarian of Congress

Carla Hayden became the first woman and the first African American to lead the world's largest library when she took on her new role in September.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Meet the new Librarian of Congress

Carla Hayden became the first woman and the first African American to lead the world's largest library when she took on her new role in September.
Source: CNN