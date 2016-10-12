Trump camp seizes on latest leaked Clinton emails

Donald Trump's campaign is blasting Hillary Clinton after WikiLeaks posted a hacked email that purports to show Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon discussing communication with the Justice Department regarding a FOIA lawsuit in 2015. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Donald Trump's campaign is blasting Hillary Clinton after WikiLeaks posted a hacked email that purports to show Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon discussing communication with the Justice Department regarding a FOIA lawsuit in 2015. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.