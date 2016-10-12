Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bill Clinton heckler
Bill Clinton heckler

    JUST WATCHED

    Heckler calls Bill Clinton a rapist

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Heckler calls Bill Clinton a rapist

A heckler interrupted Bill Clinton's speech in Fort Myers, Florida, calling him a "rapist."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Heckler calls Bill Clinton a rapist

New Day

A heckler interrupted Bill Clinton's speech in Fort Myers, Florida, calling him a "rapist."
Source: CNN