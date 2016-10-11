Obama slams GOP on Trump: You can't have it both ways

Breaking News

obama trump v republican party reax nc rally sot_00001316
At a Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, President Obama hammers the Republican Party for supporting Donald Trump, and for those who have withdrawn their endorsements, why it took them so long.
Source: CNN

