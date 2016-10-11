Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama trump tape reax hillary clinton nc rally sot _00010518
obama trump tape reax hillary clinton nc rally sot _00010518

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama weighs in on Trump tape: That's not right

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama weighs in on Trump tape: That's not right

President Obama uses Donald Trump's 2005 sexually aggressive comments about women to encourage attendees to vote at a Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Obama weighs in on Trump tape: That's not right

President Obama uses Donald Trump's 2005 sexually aggressive comments about women to encourage attendees to vote at a Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Source: CNN