Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LONDONDERRY, NH - FEBRUARY 08: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump answers questions during a town hall at the Lions Club February 8, 2016 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Candidates are in a last push for votes ahead of the first in the nation primary on February 9. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
LONDONDERRY, NH - FEBRUARY 08: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump answers questions during a town hall at the Lions Club February 8, 2016 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Candidates are in a last push for votes ahead of the first in the nation primary on February 9. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    At one New Hampshire diner, a deep divide on Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

At one New Hampshire diner, a deep divide on Trump

New Hampshire voters talk about Donald Trump in the fallout from two of his most controversial moments, and are more polarized than ever.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

At one New Hampshire diner, a deep divide on Trump

New Hampshire voters talk about Donald Trump in the fallout from two of his most controversial moments, and are more polarized than ever.
Source: CNN