Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former U.S. member of congress Michele Bachmann (R-N) addresses the Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shoreham September 9, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Former U.S. member of congress Michele Bachmann (R-N) addresses the Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shoreham September 9, 2016 in Washington, DC.

    JUST WATCHED

    Bachmann: Trump vs. GOP is 'not a civil war'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bachmann: Trump vs. GOP is 'not a civil war'

Former Republican congresswoman and presidential candidate Michele Bachmann denied that GOP in-fighting over Donald Trump had escalated into a full-blown civil war.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Bachmann: Trump vs. GOP is 'not a civil war'

Newsroom

Former Republican congresswoman and presidential candidate Michele Bachmann denied that GOP in-fighting over Donald Trump had escalated into a full-blown civil war.
Source: CNN