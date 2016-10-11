Khan on Trump: I was saddened all over again

Breaking News

The father of a fallen Muslim-American soldier says he is "saddened all over again" after listening to Donald Trump at the second presidential debate.
The father of a fallen Muslim-American soldier says he is "saddened all over again" after listening to Donald Trump at the second presidential debate.
