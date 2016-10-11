Breaking News

Arizona Republican Senator John McCain (C) listens alongside Connecticut Democrat Senator Joe Lieberman (L) and South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R) during the opening of the Fiscal Responsibility Summit hosted by US President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 23, 2009.
    McCain: I might write in Lindsey Graham for president

Sen. John McCain considers presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton unacceptable and is thinking of throwing his support behind Sen. Lindsey Graham instead.
