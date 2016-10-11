Breaking News
McCain: I might write in Lindsey Graham for president
McCain: I might write in Lindsey Graham for president
Sen. John McCain considers presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton unacceptable and is thinking of throwing his support behind Sen. Lindsey Graham instead.
McCain: I might write in Lindsey Graham for president
Sen. John McCain considers presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton unacceptable and is thinking of throwing his support behind Sen. Lindsey Graham instead.
