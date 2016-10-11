Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hillary clinton climate change trump comments bts_00010129
hillary clinton climate change trump comments bts_00010129

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton: We cannot put 'climate denier' in White House

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton: We cannot put 'climate denier' in White House

During a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, while talking about climate change, Hillary Clinton said that "we cannot risk putting a climate denier in the White House."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Clinton: We cannot put 'climate denier' in White House

Newsroom

During a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, while talking about climate change, Hillary Clinton said that "we cannot risk putting a climate denier in the White House."
Source: CNN