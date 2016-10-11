Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 28: Conservative talk radio host Glenn Beck endorse Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz before Cruz made a speech to supporters during a campaign rally February 28, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Cruz discussed his plans to improve the country and his commitment to uphold the Constitution. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 28: Conservative talk radio host Glenn Beck endorse Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz before Cruz made a speech to supporters during a campaign rally February 28, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Cruz discussed his plans to improve the country and his commitment to uphold the Constitution. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Glenn Beck considered voting for Hillary Clinton

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Glenn Beck considered voting for Hillary Clinton

Conservative radio host Glenn Beck is saying that conservatives need to make a "moral, ethical choice" in not voting for Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Glenn Beck considered voting for Hillary Clinton

Conservative radio host Glenn Beck is saying that conservatives need to make a "moral, ethical choice" in not voting for Donald Trump.
Source: CNN