Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 09: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election. (Photo by Rick Wilking-Pool/Getty Images)
ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 09: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election. (Photo by Rick Wilking-Pool/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    What does Trump's body language during debate mean?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What does Trump's body language during debate mean?

Body language expert and president of the Body Language Institute Janine Driver explains some of the interactions between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

What does Trump's body language during debate mean?

New Day

Body language expert and president of the Body Language Institute Janine Driver explains some of the interactions between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate.
Source: CNN