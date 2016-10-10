Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump clinton debate tape locker talk tape 1_00001115
trump clinton debate tape locker talk tape 1_00001115

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I'm not proud of tape about groping women

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I'm not proud of tape about groping women

Donald Trump says a leaked 2011 tape of him talking about groping women was "locker room talk" and has apologized to the American people for it.
Source: CNN

The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (16 Videos)

See More

Trump: I'm not proud of tape about groping women

Donald Trump says a leaked 2011 tape of him talking about groping women was "locker room talk" and has apologized to the American people for it.
Source: CNN