Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: I will get prosecutor to look into Hillary
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: I will get prosecutor to look into Hillary
During the second presidential debate, Donald Trump said that if he wins the election, he will appoint a special prosecutor to look into Hillary Clinton's email "situation."
Source: CNN
The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (16 Videos)
Trump: I will get prosecutor to look into Hillary
Clinton: Donald Trump owes America an apology
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump don't shake hands
Top 5 presidential debates in history
What does Trump's video mean for the debate?
Town hall debates can be cringeworthy
How are Clinton, Trump preparing for Sunday's debate?
Donald Trump: Town hall 'has nothing to do' with debate
Does the debate need a "parental advisory?"
How the media will judge the second debate
Clinton to Trump: Your campaign is exploding
Trump: I'm not proud of tape about groping women
Hillary Clinton: Tape represents who Trump is
Trump: 'I know nothing about Russia'
Clinton: Trump's Iraq war claim has been debunked
Donald Trump: 'Bill Clinton was abusive to women'
See More
Trump: I will get prosecutor to look into Hillary
During the second presidential debate, Donald Trump said that if he wins the election, he will appoint a special prosecutor to look into Hillary Clinton's email "situation."
Source: CNN