Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton: Donald Trump owes America an apology

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton: Donald Trump owes America an apology

Hillary Clinton says that Donald Trump never apologizes for anything and owes the country an apology for pushing the story that President Obama wasn't born in the US.
Source: CNN

The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton: Donald Trump owes America an apology

Hillary Clinton says that Donald Trump never apologizes for anything and owes the country an apology for pushing the story that President Obama wasn't born in the US.
Source: CNN