Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: 'I know nothing about Russia'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: 'I know nothing about Russia'

During the second presidential debate, while responding to a comment from Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump said that he doesn't know Vladimir Putin and knows nothing about Russia.
Source: CNN

The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (16 Videos)

See More

Trump: 'I know nothing about Russia'

During the second presidential debate, while responding to a comment from Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump said that he doesn't know Vladimir Putin and knows nothing about Russia.
Source: CNN