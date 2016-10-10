Breaking News

    Who won the 2nd presidential debate?

Who won the 2nd presidential debate?

According to a CNN/ORC instant poll of debate watchers, Hillary Clinton wins -- beating Donald Trump 57% to 34%.
Source: CNN

The Second Presidential Debate 2016

