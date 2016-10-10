Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Who won the 2nd presidential debate?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Who won the 2nd presidential debate?
According to a CNN/ORC instant poll of debate watchers, Hillary Clinton wins -- beating Donald Trump 57% to 34%.
Source: CNN
The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (15 Videos)
Who won the 2nd presidential debate?
Trump vs. the moderators at the town hall debate
Hear what Clinton, Trump respect most about each other
Clinton to Trump: Your campaign is exploding
Trump: I'm not proud of tape about groping women
Hillary Clinton: Tape represents who Trump is
60 seconds of pure vitriol from Sunday's town hall debate
Trump: Clinton has tremendous hate in her heart
Trump: I'm 'not unproud' of Alicia Machado tweet
Trump: 'I know nothing about Russia'
Trump on Syria: How stupid is our country?
Trump says he used $916M loss to avoid federal taxes
Clinton: Trump's Iraq war claim has been debunked
Donald Trump: 'Bill Clinton was abusive to women'
Trump: I will get prosecutor to look into Hillary
Clinton: Donald Trump owes America an apology
See More
Who won the 2nd presidential debate?
According to a CNN/ORC instant poll of debate watchers, Hillary Clinton wins -- beating Donald Trump 57% to 34%.
Source: CNN