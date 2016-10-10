Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 09: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 09: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Debate begins with insults, ends with handshake

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Debate begins with insults, ends with handshake

At the start of the second presidential debate, when they were introduced, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton did not shake hands -- but afterward, the two of them finally exchanged a handshake.
Source: CNN

The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (15 Videos)

See More

Debate begins with insults, ends with handshake

At the start of the second presidential debate, when they were introduced, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton did not shake hands -- but afterward, the two of them finally exchanged a handshake.
Source: CNN