Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump clinton debate st louis campaign exploding_00000000
trump clinton debate st louis campaign exploding_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton to Trump: Your campaign is exploding

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton to Trump: Your campaign is exploding

Responding to a question about her private email server, Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump's campaign is "exploding."
Source: CNN

The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton to Trump: Your campaign is exploding

Responding to a question about her private email server, Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump's campaign is "exploding."
Source: CNN