Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kellyanne Conway Donald Trump recording sexual assault_00000000
Kellyanne Conway Donald Trump recording sexual assault_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway on Trump tape: Stop saying sexual assault

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway on Trump tape: Stop saying sexual assault

Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway discusses the 2005 recording of Donald Trump making sexually aggressive remarks.
Source: CNN

The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (15 Videos)

See More

Conway on Trump tape: Stop saying sexual assault

Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway discusses the 2005 recording of Donald Trump making sexually aggressive remarks.
Source: CNN