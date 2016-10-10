Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Clinton: I was surprised by 'avalanche of falsehoods'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Clinton: I was surprised by 'avalanche of falsehoods'
After the second presidential debate, Hillary Clinton told reporters that she was surprised by the "avalanche of falsehoods" from Donald Trump.
Source: CNN
The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (15 Videos)
Clinton: I was surprised by 'avalanche of falsehoods'
Trump vs. the moderators at the town hall debate
Hear what Clinton, Trump respect most about each other
Clinton to Trump: Your campaign is exploding
Trump: I'm not proud of tape about groping women
Hillary Clinton: Tape represents who Trump is
60 seconds of pure vitriol from Sunday's town hall debate
Trump: Clinton has tremendous hate in her heart
Trump: I'm 'not unproud' of Alicia Machado tweet
Trump: 'I know nothing about Russia'
Trump on Syria: How stupid is our country?
Trump says he used $916M loss to avoid federal taxes
Clinton: Trump's Iraq war claim has been debunked
Donald Trump: 'Bill Clinton was abusive to women'
Trump: I will get prosecutor to look into Hillary
Clinton: Donald Trump owes America an apology
See More
Clinton: I was surprised by 'avalanche of falsehoods'
After the second presidential debate, Hillary Clinton told reporters that she was surprised by the "avalanche of falsehoods" from Donald Trump.
Source: CNN