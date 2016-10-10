Breaking News

    Clinton: I was surprised by 'avalanche of falsehoods'

Clinton: I was surprised by 'avalanche of falsehoods'

After the second presidential debate, Hillary Clinton told reporters that she was surprised by the "avalanche of falsehoods" from Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

