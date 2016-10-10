Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

giuliani hillary clinton hates you trump pa rally sot _00005425
giuliani hillary clinton hates you trump pa rally sot _00005425

    JUST WATCHED

    Giuliani tells Trump crowd: Hillary Clinton hates you

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Giuliani tells Trump crowd: Hillary Clinton hates you

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani fires up Donald Trump supporters by saying Hillary Clinton hates them.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Giuliani tells Trump crowd: Hillary Clinton hates you

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani fires up Donald Trump supporters by saying Hillary Clinton hates them.
Source: CNN