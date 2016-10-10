Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 09: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 09: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump vs. the moderators at the town hall debate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump vs. the moderators at the town hall debate

At many points during the second presidential town hall debate, Donald Trump seemed to be debating with the moderators as much as he did with Hillary Clinton.
Source: CNN

The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (15 Videos)

See More

Trump vs. the moderators at the town hall debate

At many points during the second presidential town hall debate, Donald Trump seemed to be debating with the moderators as much as he did with Hillary Clinton.
Source: CNN