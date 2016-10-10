Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump ben roethlisberger pa rally sot _00001730
donald trump ben roethlisberger pa rally sot _00001730

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump: Ben Roethlisberger is a friend of mine

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump: Ben Roethlisberger is a friend of mine

Donald Trump boats about his friendship with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at a rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump: Ben Roethlisberger is a friend of mine

Donald Trump boats about his friendship with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at a rally in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.
Source: CNN