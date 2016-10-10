Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Lewandowski on Trump tape: Don't kid yourself!

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lewandowski on Trump tape: Don't kid yourself!

CNN political commentator Corey Lewandowski defends Donald Trump against criticism over Trump's crude and sexual remarks on a 2005 video tape.
Source: CNN

The Second Presidential Debate 2016 (15 Videos)

See More

Lewandowski on Trump tape: Don't kid yourself!

CNN political commentator Corey Lewandowski defends Donald Trump against criticism over Trump's crude and sexual remarks on a 2005 video tape.
Source: CNN