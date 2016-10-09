Breaking News

    'Hamilton' star slams Trump on 'SNL'

'Hamilton' star slams Trump on 'SNL'

While hosting "Saturday Night Live," "Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda went after GOP nominee Donald Trump during his opening monologue.
Source: CNN

