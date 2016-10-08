Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
De Niro: I'd like to punch Trump in the face
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
De Niro: I'd like to punch Trump in the face
Actor Robert DeNiro strongly criticized Donald Trump in a video filmed for the
#VoteYourFuture campaign
but was later excluded because the producers deemed it too partisan.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (12 Videos)
De Niro: I'd like to punch Trump in the face
Barbara Corcoran: A woman should 'think like a man'
See Netflix's 'Gilmore Girls' coffee shop takeover
Nick Cannon gets political
iPhone 7 vs. Galaxy S7: The underwater challenge
Did Pence really bring jobs back to Indiana?
How Trump could have avoided taxes on $916 million
Trump's rocky 1990s business dealings
How I hid art in 'Melrose Place'
Toyota creates a mini robot companion
What Trump has in common with 44% of Americans
Daymond John: I've been stopped-and-frisked 20 times
Well Fargo illegally seized soldier's car
See More
De Niro: I'd like to punch Trump in the face
Actor Robert DeNiro strongly criticized Donald Trump in a video filmed for the
#VoteYourFuture campaign
but was later excluded because the producers deemed it too partisan.
Source: CNN