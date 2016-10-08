Breaking News

Robert De Niro slams Donald Trump
Robert De Niro slams Donald Trump video_00001018

    De Niro: I'd like to punch Trump in the face

De Niro: I'd like to punch Trump in the face

Actor Robert DeNiro strongly criticized Donald Trump in a video filmed for the #VoteYourFuture campaign but was later excluded because the producers deemed it too partisan.
Source: CNN

