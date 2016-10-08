Clinton's Wall Street speeches leaked?

Thousands of hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, were posted online Friday evening, including what appears to be excerpts from transcripts of closed-door speeches Clinton gave to Wall Street companies after leaving the State Department.
