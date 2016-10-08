Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TOPSHOT - Republican Presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump attends the Republican Presidential debate sponsored by Fox Business and the Republican National Committee at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center in Charleston, South Carolina on January 14, 2016. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Republican Presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump attends the Republican Presidential debate sponsored by Fox Business and the Republican National Committee at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center in Charleston, South Carolina on January 14, 2016. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump issues defiant apology for lewd remarks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump issues defiant apology for lewd remarks

A newly surfaced video of Donald Trump making vulgar comments about women threatens to derail his campaign. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN

Trump's 2005 comments caught on hot mic (12 Videos)

See More

Trump issues defiant apology for lewd remarks

A newly surfaced video of Donald Trump making vulgar comments about women threatens to derail his campaign. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Source: CNN