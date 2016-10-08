Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    What does Trump's video mean for the debate?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What does Trump's video mean for the debate?

Political analysts weigh in on what role Donald Trump's newly surfaced lewd remarks and his defiant apology will play in the upcoming debate.
Source: CNN

Trump's 2005 comments caught on hot mic (12 Videos)

See More

What does Trump's video mean for the debate?

Political analysts weigh in on what role Donald Trump's newly surfaced lewd remarks and his defiant apology will play in the upcoming debate.
Source: CNN