Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
What does Trump's video mean for the debate?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
What does Trump's video mean for the debate?
Political analysts weigh in on what role Donald Trump's newly surfaced lewd remarks and his defiant apology will play in the upcoming debate.
Source: CNN
Trump's 2005 comments caught on hot mic (12 Videos)
What does Trump's video mean for the debate?
Trump caught making lewd comments about woman in 2005
Trump's uncensored lewd comments about women from 2005
Donald Trump responds to lewd 2005 comments
Lewandowski: We're not electing a Sunday school teacher
GOP Rep. Chaffetz on Trump: 'I'm out'
Source: Trump attempted boardroom kiss
7 of the times Trump has said he respects women
New details on how lewd Trump tape came to light
Leaked Trump video sparks heated exchange
Navarro to party leaders: 'Disown Donald Trump tonight'
The people Donald Trump has offended
Female surrogate speaks after Trump's vulgar bombshell
See More
What does Trump's video mean for the debate?
Political analysts weigh in on what role Donald Trump's newly surfaced lewd remarks and his defiant apology will play in the upcoming debate.
Source: CNN