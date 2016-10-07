Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    7 of the times Trump has said he repects women

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

7 of the times Trump has said he repects women

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump has often made a point of his respect for women.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

7 of the times Trump has said he repects women

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump has often made a point of his respect for women.
Source: CNN