Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hillary Clinton labor union speech Hampton Illinois SOT_00005229
Hillary Clinton labor union speech Hampton Illinois SOT_00005229

    JUST WATCHED

    4 misleading lines from a single Hillary Clinton speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

4 misleading lines from a single Hillary Clinton speech

Jake Tapper is fact checking the two candidates and looks at four misleading statements in a speech Hillary Clinton gave on September 5th in Illinois.
Source: CNN

Jake Tapper Factcheck.org (36 Videos)

See More

4 misleading lines from a single Hillary Clinton speech

Jake Tapper is fact checking the two candidates and looks at four misleading statements in a speech Hillary Clinton gave on September 5th in Illinois.
Source: CNN