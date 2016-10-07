Breaking News
Trump's uncensored lewd comments about women from 2005
WARNING: This story contains graphic language. Donald Trump bragged about trying to have sex with a married woman and being able to grope women in previously unaired footage from 2005.
Source: CNN
