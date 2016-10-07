Breaking News

Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, on September 30, 2016.
Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, on September 30, 2016.

    Trump caught making lewd comments about woman in 2005

Trump caught making lewd comments about woman in 2005

In audio from 2005, recently obtained by the Washington Post, Donald Trump is heard making lewd comments about an unnamed woman to former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush.
Source: CNN

Trump caught making lewd comments about woman in 2005

In audio from 2005, recently obtained by the Washington Post, Donald Trump is heard making lewd comments about an unnamed woman to former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush.
