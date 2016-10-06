Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tim kaine donald trump china trade war sot_00001213
tim kaine donald trump china trade war sot_00001213

    JUST WATCHED

    Tim Kaine hits Donald Trump on China relations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tim Kaine hits Donald Trump on China relations

Speaking at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Tim Kaine says Donald Trump's recent remarks on China show that Trump would put his own interests over what's best for the country.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Tim Kaine hits Donald Trump on China relations

Speaking at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Tim Kaine says Donald Trump's recent remarks on China show that Trump would put his own interests over what's best for the country.
Source: CNN