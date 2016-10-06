Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 03: U.S. President Barack Obama waves to reporters after returning to the White House on board Marine One September 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. Obama spent three days in Alaska this week where he became the first sitting president to go to the Arctic Circle. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Obama approval rating hits new high

President Barack Obama's approval rating stands at 55% according to a new CNN/ORC poll, matching his best at any time since his first year in office.
